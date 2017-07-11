Missouri Department of Conservation offering adult online Hunter Education Course

Missouri Department of Conservation now offers an all-online hunter-education course for Missouri residents 16 years or older to provide a more flexible and convenient option to become hunter-education certified. The all-online course includes videos and animation to teach hunter safety, firearm safety, ethics, regulations, and wildlife management.

“The way adults are learning is ever changing. More individuals are utilizing mobile applications and online tools to educate themselves,” MDC Hunter Education Coordinator Kyle Lairmore said. “This option provides individuals the flexibility to learn at their own pace and at a time they choose.”

Students will receive a temporary hunter education certificate once they complete and pass the 60-question final exam with an 80% or higher. Individuals 15 years or younger are still required to complete the blended hunter education course requiring both a knowledge portion and in-person skills session to receive certification.

Missouri’s hunter education course is required for any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1967. Hunters who plan to hunt during a Missouri firearms season or are acting as an adult mentor must first complete an approved hunter-education certification program and provide proof of completion unless:

15 years of age or younger and will be hunting with a properly permitted adult mentor 18 or older.

Born before Jan. 1, 1967.

Disability exemption from MDC’s Protection Division.

16 years of age or older and have purchased an apprentice hunter authorization and will be hunting with a property permitted adult mentor 18 or older.

Landowner or lessee hunting on self-owned land or land of residence.

Learn more about MDC’s hunter education program at http://on.mo.gov/2suc7sc. For more information about hunting seasons, go to http://on.mo.gov/1YYbxMZ

