Missouri Department of Conservation: It’s time to buy 2018 hunting, fishing permits

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters and anglers that annual hunting and fishing permits expire at the end of February, including 2017 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting and fishing.

Annual permits purchased on or after Dec. 1, 2017, are good until the end of February 2019.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Save time by buying hunting and fishing permits for multiple people in a single transaction. Select the “Additional Customer” option during the permit purchase.

Commercial and lifetime permits can be purchased only through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-522-0107 for an application.

Like this: Like Loading...