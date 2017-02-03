Missouri Department of Conservation agent assigned to Caldwell County

Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Sean Ernst was recently assigned to Caldwell County.

Ernst says he is excited to help the people of Caldwell County with everything from wildlife nuisance issues to illegal harvest of fish and wildlife.

He says he looks forward to getting involved in the community and visiting schools to teach about the merits of conservation and the wonders of Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources.

Ernst joined the Missouri Department of Conservation in 2003 and previously served in Camden and Boone counties and was named the Central Region’s Hunter Education Agent Instructor of the Year in 2009.

Ernst is also a first lieutenant in the 203rd Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard.

Like this: Like Loading...