Missouri Department of Agriculture announces Farmer’s Market Grant Program

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announces the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program for the promotion and advertisement of Missouri’s farmers’ markets.

The program will award grants of up to $1,000 for reimbursement of expenses that come with promoting farmers’ markets in communities and improving understanding, perception, knowledge, and location of farmers’ markets.

Funds can be used to help farmers’ markets develop promotional and advertising materials and increase community awareness about market locations, times of operation, and types of products sold.

Eligible expenses include digital and print media, signage, billboards, advertisements, marketing, and graphic design.

Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program applications can be found on the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s website.

Applications are due by March 1 and will receive award notifications by March 15.

Award recipients will need to complete projects and submit reimbursement documentation by May 15.

