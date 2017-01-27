Missouri could soon become a one-plate state



The push to make Missouri a one-plate state is happening at the Capitol thanks to a Lee’s Summit senator.

The cost of having a license plate on the front of your car and one on the back is something you likely don’t even think about. But it turns out, it could save the state of Missouri about $1.2 million every year if we just got rid of one of them, according to Sen. Will Kraus.

He proposed a bill to make the change from two plates to one happen.

Going into the legislative session, Missouri is facing a more than $450 million deficit, and Kraus says this could help.

The change wouldn’t go into effect until August 2018, but Kraus says that it’s a simple way to help Missouri get out of the red. The money would then likely be put into road repairs.

However, some law enforcement doesn’t like the idea. Lee’s Summit police say they’ll do what their told but having two plates compared to one greatly helps them do their jobs.

If this law does pass, Missouri would join 19 other states that only requiring one license plate. Those states are shown below in red. It includes Kansas.

The majority of states – 31 of them shown in green – all require two.

The reason for this proposal is due to Gov. Eric Greitens saying he plans to make big budget cuts in Missouri. Kraus says this is one area of funding that other states prove we could afford to lose.

