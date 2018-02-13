Missouri Corrections Department head says she’s made massive leadership changes after prison scandal

The Missouri Department of Corrections head says she’s made massive personnel changes in management and staff. Director Anne Precythe, who was hired last year after a newspaper story revealed a prison culture of harassment, intimidation, and retaliation, told a state House committee she spent most of 2017 focused on staff.

Last year, the committee issued recommendations to help repair the dysfunctional work conditions at prisons, including the creation of a 24-hour hotline to report problems.

The prison scandal resulted in at least 7.5-million dollars in lawsuit settlements over a four-year period being paid out by the state.

