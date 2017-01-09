Missouri auditor Galloway announces birth of third son

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are welcoming a third son.

Galloway announced in a news release Sunday that Joseph Nickels Galloway was born Friday afternoon.

She says her new son is “beautiful, healthy and loud.” And her two sons, William and Benjamin, are already proud big brothers.

A Galloway spokeswoman says the baby was born at the University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Galloway is the first woman to have a baby while serving as a statewide officeholder in Missouri.

