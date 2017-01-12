Missouri attorney general says he won’t take lobbyist gifts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s new Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley says he won’t accept gifts from lobbyists.

Hawley announced Wednesday he’s also banning his employees from accepting lobbyist gifts. He took office Monday.

Hawley says he also won’t accept campaign contributions from those currently under investigation by his office.

His predecessor implemented a similar policy after a 2014 New York Times article claimed he was among many attorneys general who were soft on companies facing litigation from their offices after receiving gifts and donations. Former Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster denied the money influenced his work.

Hawley says he and staff won’t speak to people lobbying who don’t register as lobbyists. He says he won’t accept campaign contributions from people with pending bids or applications for state contracts under his control.

