Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inducts 46 members

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 46 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 19 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

Inductees from 37 counties established a legacy totaling 1,085 years of volunteer service to Missouri 4-H, said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. More than 300 family members and friends attended the 11th annual event. Inductees were nominated by their counties for outstanding volunteer work in local 4-H programs.

“This is a celebration to acknowledge, with statewide historical documentation, the contributions of distinguished 4-H leaders, both past, and present,” said State 4-H Council President Mitchell Moon.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, Augustine said.

“These volunteers have played a vital role in helping our youth develop essential life skills that will empower them to become strong leaders in the 21st-century workforce,” she said. “We are proud to honor their legacy of service to Missouri 4-H.”

The annual event is sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

2017 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:

Louise Armstrong, Monroe County

Linda Bast, Crawford County

Steven Begley, Marion County

Carla Bellis, Lawrence County

Ann* and Bill Bohnert, Jackson County

Billy Claiborn, Greene County

Clark County Cattlemen, Clark County

Mary Darting, St. Charles County

Richard Evans, Caldwell County

David Feldkamp, Lewis County

Kay Green, Livingston County

Nancy Harris, Ralls County

Olga Haverland*, St. Clair County

Karen Homfeld, Lafayette County

Gary Hunt, Randolph County

Larry Jackson, Jasper County

Kenneth and Marjorie Jenkins, Ray County

William and Cindy Kautsch, Cole County

John* and Carolyn Koenigsfeld, Osage County

Connie Laney, Phelps County

Karen Loyd-Minear, Knox County

Gary McFee, DeKalb County

Wayne and Sally Minnick, Daviess County

Patricia Misuraca*, Franklin County

Dean and Loretta Owen, Barton County

Phyllis Owens, Gentry County

Bill and Judy Pauley, Putnam County

Wesley Rhodes, Linn County

Barbara Schneider, Warren County

Tricia Schniedermeyer, Lincoln County

Ray and Jan Schwarz, Clinton County

Lauretta Smith, Montgomery County

Gerry Snapp, Saline County

Trudy and Earl Twenter, Cooper County

Roy White, Johnson County

Patricia Wiggins, Scotland County

Melvern “Junior” Worley, Audrain County

*Posthumous award.

