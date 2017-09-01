Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inducts 46 members

4-H Hall of Fame

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 46 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 19 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

Inductees from 37 counties established a legacy totaling 1,085 years of volunteer service to Missouri 4-H, said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. More than 300 family members and friends attended the 11th annual event. Inductees were nominated by their counties for outstanding volunteer work in local 4-H programs.

“This is a celebration to acknowledge, with statewide historical documentation, the contributions of distinguished 4-H leaders, both past, and present,” said State 4-H Council President Mitchell Moon.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, Augustine said.

“These volunteers have played a vital role in helping our youth develop essential life skills that will empower them to become strong leaders in the 21st-century workforce,” she said. “We are proud to honor their legacy of service to Missouri 4-H.”

The annual event is sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

2017 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:

  • Louise Armstrong, Monroe County
  • Linda Bast, Crawford County
  • Steven Begley, Marion County
  • Carla Bellis, Lawrence County
  • Ann* and Bill Bohnert, Jackson County
  • Billy Claiborn, Greene County
  • Clark County Cattlemen, Clark County
  • Mary Darting, St. Charles County
  • Richard Evans, Caldwell County
  • David Feldkamp, Lewis County
  • Kay Green, Livingston County
  • Nancy Harris, Ralls County
  • Olga Haverland*, St. Clair County
  • Karen Homfeld, Lafayette County
  • Gary Hunt, Randolph County
  • Larry Jackson, Jasper County
  • Kenneth and Marjorie Jenkins, Ray County
  • William and Cindy Kautsch, Cole County
  • John* and Carolyn Koenigsfeld, Osage County
  • Connie Laney, Phelps County
  • Karen Loyd-Minear, Knox County
  • Gary McFee, DeKalb County
  • Wayne and Sally Minnick, Daviess County
  • Patricia Misuraca*, Franklin County
  • Dean and Loretta Owen, Barton County
  • Phyllis Owens, Gentry County
  • Bill and Judy Pauley, Putnam County
  • Wesley Rhodes, Linn County
  • Barbara Schneider, Warren County
  • Tricia Schniedermeyer, Lincoln County
  • Ray and Jan Schwarz, Clinton County
  • Lauretta Smith, Montgomery County
  • Gerry Snapp, Saline County
  • Trudy and Earl Twenter, Cooper County
  • Roy White, Johnson County
  • Patricia Wiggins, Scotland County
  • Melvern “Junior” Worley, Audrain County

*Posthumous award.

About Missouri 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

