Miss Mercer and Miss Junior Mercer were crowned during Mercer Homecoming Thursday night.

Crowned Miss Mercer was Brandy Cormeny and Makenzie Hagan received the honor of Miss Junior Mercer.

Cormeny is a high school senior and the daughter of Richard and the late Teresa Cormeny. Hagan is a fifth-grade student and the daughter of Lathe and Makella Hagan.

