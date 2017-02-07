Minnesota police threaten drunk drivers with Justin Bieber commercial

(UPI) — Police in Minnesota looked to deter drunk drivers by threatening to subject them to Justin Bieber‘s Super Bowl commercial.

The Wyoming Police Department shared a tweet warning that anyone caught driving drunk following the big game would be treated to the T-Mobile commercial which featured the Canadian pop star as a “celebration expert.”

“If you drive drunk we’re going to subject you to that Justin Bieber T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial the entire way to jail,” police wrote.

The police department released a series of snarky Super Bowl-related tweets in the days following the game including one poking fun at a Tostitos bag that acts as a breathalyzer.

“We didn’t have any Tostitos legal defense instances,” police said.

Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press the humorous nature of his help keep people interested in public service announcements.

“It gets people to actually stop and read the message,” he said.

