A Milan woman sustained minor injuries after her vehicle ran off Highway PP west of Milan Friday evening.

The Highway Patrol reports 29-year-old Amanda P. Hampton traveled east when her car began sliding on ice.

The car then ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch, causing moderate damage to the vehicle and the Sullivan County Ambulance transported Hampton to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

She did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

