Milan Old Timers Reunion set for May 25 through May 28

The 32nd Annual Milan Old Timers Reunion will be held the last weekend of the month.

The Jones and Company Carnival will be each night from May 25th through May 28th from 6 to 10 o’clock.

Cary Maulsby says the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pull that Friday evening at 7 o’clock with six classes participating in the truck and tractor pull. Maulsby says there will be a few local families participating and he encourages those who attend to bring lawn chairs.

The Elks Lodge will also serve a rib eye steak dinner starting at 6 o’clock.

Terri Lynn Richardson says the firemen will serve breakfast Saturday morning from 6:30 to 10:30.

There will also be a golf tournament at the Sullivan County Country Club at 8 o’clock, and registration will be at the fire house and the senior citizens center.

She explains that American Legion Post 228 always hosts a memorial service on the south side of the square at 9 o’clock.

There is also vendors on the square, chainsaw carvings, the Big Kid Toy Show, a quilt show, and train rides and bounce houses for children.

Richardson adds that the museum and the Hotel Stanley will be open Saturday as well as a Rodeo Queen Pageant starting at 9:30 that morning.

Maulsby describes the Big Kid Toy Show, which starts that Saturday morning at 10 o’clock, as a chance for individuals to bring in show cars, trucks, demolition derby cars, side-by-sides, and four wheelers and show them off.

A Motorcycle Poker Run will start at the Elk’s Lodge parking lot at 11 o’clock, and registration is at 10 o’clock. Maulsby says anyone wanting to participate should contact Junior Ready.

There will be a Community Church Service at 11:15 that Sunday morning, as well as the Jackpot Sheep and Goat Shows at 8:30 and 11 o’clock.

Maulsby says that Monday starts with a four-person scramble golf tournament at the Sullivan County Country Club at 9 o’clock.

A demolition derby will be at 2 o’clock.

Richardson says flyers are up in Milan businesses, and more information can be found on the Milan Old Timers Facebook page.

