Milan man injured in single vehicle crash in Sullivan County

A Milan resident was taken to a hospital following a single vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in rural Sullivan County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for 41-year-old Carlos Caceres Medina who was taken by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

According to the highway patrol, a pickup, driven by 19-year-old Odalis Bahena Pineda of Milan was southbound when it traveled off Route K, struck a fence, and went into the ditch. Damage was extensive to the truck in the accident on Route K five miles north of Route PP.

The driver wasn’t hurt and both occupants were using safety devices.

