A Milan man was hurt southeast of Princeton when the car he was driving went off Route E and hit an embankment.

23-year-old Jacob Cassity was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries.

The accident happened early Sunday six miles southeast of Princeton on Route E when the eastbound car went off the left side of the road and hit the embankment.

The car received moderate damage and the patrol report noted Cassity was not wearing a seatbelt.

