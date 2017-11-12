Milan Elks to host holiday meals

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Serving will begin at 11 o’clock in the morning both days and Secretary Foster says the Elks will fix turkey, ham, potatoes, noodles, green beans, rolls, and desserts for the meals. She notes food will be delivered to those who call in as well as shut-ins.

People can also come to the lodge to eat without reservations and Foster notes, the meals are free of charge.

Call Foster at 660-216-9752 to call for delivery or for more information.

