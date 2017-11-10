Milan Elks Lodge collecting deer hides to make gloves for veterans

The Milan Elks Lodge is collecting deer hides from hunters for to be used to assist veterans.

Lee VanDusseldorp with the Elks says hides can be brought to the Elks Lodge or Foster’s Kwik Lube and Tire in Milan. The hides are salted down and used to make fingerless gloves for disabled veterans to use to drive wheelchairs.

Smaller pieces of hide not large enough to make gloves are used for craft kits, which are distributed to veterans in convalescent homes and hospitals. The gloves and craft kits are distributed for free.

Call 660-292-1252 or 660-292-1472 to arrange for pickup or for more information.

