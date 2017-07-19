Milan couple arrested on drug charges

The highway patrol reports the arrests yesterday afternoon of a Milan couple for alleged conspiracies involving drugs.

One of the defendants is an attorney in Milan, 47-year-old Jerry Hollon. He and 52-year-old Susan Elizabeth Foster, both listing in court records as addresses of 245 West 1st Street in Milan, face two felony counts: conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-morphine and a charge of conspiracy to possess morphine.

The Adair County Prosecuting Attorney, Matt Wilson, was appointed a special prosecutor in the cases. Online court records show Presiding Judge Terry Tschannen recused himself from both cases, assigning them to Linn County Judge Scot Othic.

Bonds for Hollon and Foster were set at $25,000 cash or surety.

The highway patrol reported Hollon was taken to the Adair County jail in Kirksville. Susan Foster, according to the patrol report, was taken to Grundy County Jail. Both await arraignments in the associate division of Sullivan County Circuit Court.

Hollon is a former prosecuting attorney for Sullivan County.

Court documents indicate between June 2016 and June 2017, Hollon accepted between 40 and 60 morphine pills as payment toward a client’s attorney fees. Authorities say during the same time period, Foster also obtained morphine pills and methamphetamine from a client as payment toward attorney fees owed to Hollon.

