Milan, Cameron FFA members named Star Winners at state convention

A Milan FFA member and a Cameron FFA member were named as Star Winners at the state convention.

Matt Stafford of the Milan chapter was recognized as an Area 3 Star Farmer.

The Missouri FFA Association chose him based on his production agriculture in his supervised agricultural experience program. His program includes a cow-calf operation and sheep production. Stafford’s parents are Larry and Julie Stafford of Humphreys.

Matthew Simmons of the Cameron chapter was recognized as an Area 2 Star in Placement. His selection was based on his achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as a part of his supervised agricultural experience program.

He is employed at Shatto Milk Company and Simmons’s parents are Aaron and Courtney Simmons of Cameron.

Like this: Like Loading...