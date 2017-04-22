Milan, Cameron FFA members named Star Winners at state convention

A Milan FFA member and a Cameron FFA member were named as Star Winners at the state convention.
Matt Stafford of the Milan chapter was recognized as an Area 3 Star Farmer.
The Missouri FFA Association chose him based on his production agriculture in his supervised agricultural experience program. His program includes a cow-calf operation and sheep production. Stafford’s parents are Larry and Julie Stafford of Humphreys.
Matthew Simmons of the Cameron chapter was recognized as an Area 2 Star in Placement. His selection was based on his achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as a part of his supervised agricultural experience program.
He is employed at Shatto Milk Company and Simmons’s parents are Aaron and Courtney Simmons of Cameron.