Mid-States Services: Fiber optic internet service a “Go” for Trenton

Local internet provider, Mid-States Services, has announced that the company is beginning the next phase of their fiber optics broadband internet project in Trenton.

With positive survey results from Trenton residents and businesses, the fiber broadband project can now become a reality. Office Manager Sarah Allen said the company is excited to begin the construction phase of a project providing residents and businesses of Trenton with access to the latest fiber technology and services.

Whether you have one or many devices, she said Mid-States will have the ability to serve your needs and provide what she called the convenience and enjoyment of a reliable and superior internet experience.

Mid-States Services will offer three fiber speed packages including 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 250 Mbps to residents and businesses within the city limits of Trenton. She noted residents and businesses will soon be able to complete a “pre-sign up” form online.

Contractors will conduct equipment inspections and installation requirements for the forthcoming fiber project in Trenton. In the coming weeks, vehicles and contractors will be working in town as Mid-States moves forward with the construction phase of the fiber broadband internet service project.

