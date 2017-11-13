Mid-States Services exploring fiber internet access in Trenton

A Trenton business reports faster internet, voice over internet service, streaming music, and video speeds could soon be coming to Trenton.

Local internet provider, Mid-States Services will be asking over the coming weeks, residents and stakeholders in Trenton about their interest in fiber broadband internet services.

Mid-States Services is considering offering three fiber speed packages – 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 250 Mbps – to residents and businesses within the city limits of Trenton. Mbps is short for megabits per second, a measure of data transfer speed (a megabit is equal to one million bits).

Mid States office manager Sarah Allen said launching the fiber optics, pilot project at Trenton will mean faster internet speeds helping students to learn, businesses to thrive, and will allow more folks to use their favorite streaming services.

Mid States Services current provides high-speed wireless and satellite internet services to many towns including Trenton, Albany, Bethany, Cainsville, Eagleville, Gallatin, Galt, Gilman City, Jameson, Lake Viking, Mercer, Milan, Pattonsburg, Princeton, and Ridgeway in Missouri and Clio and Lineville, Iowa

Micah Landes director of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance stated having fiber broadband is a huge economic development tool for business attraction and retention efforts. She noted one of the first questions asked by new businesses is about internet speeds. Mrs. Landes said this will help commercial and industrial operations move just a bit faster.

Trenton residents and business owners will be able to fill out an online survey stating their level of interest in fiber optics internet service. Mailers and door hangers with the survey will also be headed to individual homes as well. Representatives of Mid-States Services are also available to answer questions in person, over the phone, or by email. The office is on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton.

