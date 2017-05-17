Mid-America Music Festival to be held in Trenton

A three-day music festival will be held at Black Silo Winery and Vineyards of Trenton the last weekend of July.

The Mid-America Music Festival will feature well-known and local country, bluegrass, rock, and blues music artists July 28 through 30.

The Ryan Collins Band is scheduled to perform July 28th at 6 o’clock and 8:15 that night.

July 29th’s artist lineup includes Slow Leak from Trenton at 1 o’clock that afternoon, Jason Boland and the Stragglers at 7:45 that night, and Ozark Mountain Daredevils at 9:15.

An after party featuring Kjam and an open mic jam session will be at 11 o’clock.

July 30th’s schedule has not yet been determined.

Food and beverages from local vendors will be available both days camping will also be available.

General admission tickets are $49 before July 14th and $69 after. VIP tickets can be purchased for $96 until July 14th, and $146 after.

VIP tickets include a reserved area at the front of the stage as well as private food, drink, and restrooms.

More information can be found at the website or by calling 660-960-0011.

Like this: Like Loading...