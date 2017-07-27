Mid-America Music Festival kicks off this weekend

The first Mid-America Music Festival will be at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton this weekend.

Duane Urich with Black Silo explains that the event has been in the works since last August and he and his wife wanted to hold a hometown festival, so they looked for local artists first.

Slow Leak from Trenton is one of those local artists.

They also wanted to feature one great Missouri act, and that is where the Ozark Mountain Daredevils came into the picture. Urich says ten artists will perform at the festival throughout the weekend.

Performers Friday evening include Ryan Collins Band at 6 o’clock as well as 8:15 and Amelia Eisenhauer and the Peruvian Farm Girls at 7:15.

Saturday’s artists include Slow Leak at 1 o’clock, Creek Rocks at 2 o’clock, Brother Dege at 3 o’clock, Katy Guillen at 4 o’clock, Cory Branan at 5 o’clock, Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders at 6:15, Jason Boland and the Stragglers at 7:45, and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils at 9:15.

A fireworks show will follow Saturday night’s performances and Urich encourages attendees to bring their own lawn chairs to watch the performances.

He adds that there will be hot air balloon rides, vendors with food, beer gardens, VIP, wine tasting, and merchandise available.

It has also been decided that the ticket price will remain at $49 throughout the festival with admission for children under the age of 12 is free, and VIP tickets are sold out.

Tickets may be purchased online, at Black Silo Winery, or at the ticket gate during the festival.

Urich notes parking costs $5, tent camping costs $15, and RV and fifth wheel parking costs $35.

General information can be found by calling 660-960-0011.

Like this: Like Loading...