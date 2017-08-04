Mid-America Music Festival Facebook page hacked

Black Silo Winery of Trenton is back in control of the Mid-America Music Festival’s Facebook page after someone hacked it.

Festival Marketing Representative Andrea McKown reports that Facebook user Arkansas David Salko, also known as 111369, deleted Black Silo Winery owners and staff as administrators of the page Tuesday.

Salko also deleted all of the festival’s posts, videos, photos, radio interviews, comments, and shares blocked all followers and changed the contact information.

McKown says that everything posted on the page prior to the hacking was saved, and the page is being rebuilt.

She adds that Arkansas David Salko nor 111369 are affiliated with the Mid America Music Festival or Black Silo.

Like this: Like Loading...