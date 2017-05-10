Michigan driver blames spider in car for rollover crash

(UPI) — A driver in Michigan said a spider in his vehicle caused him to drive off the road and crash.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the scene of the crash that occurred when the 26-year-old man caused his GMC Envoy SUV to roll over after spotting a spider near his head.

“The driver stated he was northbound on South Good Harbor Trail when he was distracted by a spider on the visor above his head,” the sheriff’s office said.

After noticing the spider, the man veered to the side of the road and rolled down into a ditch through heavy brush before landing against some trees.

The driver was not injured in the crash but a 29-year-old female passenger sustained a wrist injury that was treated at the scene.

