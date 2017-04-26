Mexico scores trade win in tuna dispute with U.S.

(UPI) — Mexico scored a trade victory over the United States on Tuesday in a tuna dispute.

The World Trade Organization ruled that Mexico can impose $163 million a year in trade sanctions. That’s how much Mexico lost by the U.S. unfairly penalizing Mexican tuna for not being “dolphin safe,” the WTO said.

The U.S. has demanded fishermen from Mexico and other countries avoid killing dolphins while fishing for tuna, once a common practice.

Mexico said U.S. requirements for dolphin-safe labeling discriminated against its tuna products.

The WTO ruled against tuna labeling in 2015 as a “technical barrier to trade.”

Mexico’s economy ministry said that it would take immediate action against U.S. imports, including a request for $472.3 million in sanctions on imports of high-fructose corn syrup.

Tuesday’s decision, ending a case filed by Mexico in 2008, comes amid President Donald Trump‘s plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

On Monday, Trump announced tariffs on Canadian softwood — up to 24.1 percent aimed at Canada’s lumber industry.

