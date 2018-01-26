Meteorologist from Kansas City to speak in Trenton

A meteorologist from Kansas City will speak at a program in Trenton in March.

The program will be held at the Hoover Theater at the Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library in Trenton the evening of March 8th at 6 o’clock.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs said that Joe Lauria from FOX 4 will discuss general weather, spotter information, weather safety, and the upcoming Spring storm season in a meet and greet format.

Briggs explains federal budget cuts make it so the National Weather Service can only come to each county in its service area every two years. On the off years, Grundy County invites someone else to give a presentation on weather. The event is free and open to the public.

Briggs says more information will be made available closer to the date of the presentation.

