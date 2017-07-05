Mercer teen hurt in crash north of Princeton

The Highway Patrol reports a Mercer teen sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle went off U. S. 65 two miles north of Princeton Monday night.

Nineteen-year-old Brenden Schooler traveled south when his pickup truck traveled off the west side of the road and down an embankment before striking several large stones in a drainage ditch and coming to rest on its wheels. The truck received moderate damage.

An ambulance transported Schooler to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The Patrol reports he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

