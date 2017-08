The highway patrol reports a Mercer teen was arrested Saturday night in Grundy County

The teen was accused of misdemeanor drug related driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, and exceeding the posted speed limit.

19-year-old Jared Campbell of Mercer was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

