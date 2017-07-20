Mercer man elected to National Corn Board

Farmer-leaders from across the nation elected Missouri Corn Growers Association President Gary Porter to the National Corn Board today. The election was held during the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Congress currently taking place in Washington, D.C.



Porter, a corn farmer from Mercer, Mo., has represented Missouri corn growers for the past nine years, sitting on the MCGA and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council board of directors for three consecutive terms. Porter also works on behalf of corn farmers nationally with his service as the team leader for the U.S. Grains Council Western Hemisphere Advisory Team.



In his speech to the NCGA delegates, Porter highlighted family, local ethanol sales and the need to grow market access in Mexico and across the globe.

“It is an honor to be elected to the National Corn Board,” said Porter. “With three sons actively involved in farming, my family is rooted in corn production. I am committed to this industry. I am committed to this industry’s future. And I’m committed to doing my best for corn growers.”



Porter was one of four growers elected to the National Corn Board for a three-year term. Other grower-leaders elected include Brandon Hunnicutt of Nebraska and Kenneth Hartman Jr. of Illinois. Current board member Don Glenn of Alabama was re-elected. Board members will step into their designated roles Oct. 1, 2017.



During the Washington session of Corn Congress, growers select new national leaders, establish policy resolutions and meet with congressional representatives and administration officials. To learn more about this annual event, visit www.ncga.com.

