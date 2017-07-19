Mercer Homecoming to feature something for everyone

Mercer Homecoming in the city of Mercer will be August 31 through September 4.

Activities for the evening of August 31st include a cake stand at 6 o’clock, Miss and Junior Miss Mercer contest at 6:30, Ultimate Survivor contest at 6:45, and David Fields and Silverado at 8 o’clock as well as at 9:30.

September 1st’s activities include a craft and horticulture show from 9 to 11 o’clock in the morning, a quilt show from 3:30 to 7 o’clock that afternoon and evening, a petting zoo from 5 to 8 o’clock, a kiddie parade at 6:30, a pet show at 6:45, Little Kids Power Wheels Demo Derby at 7 o’clock, and Catty Wampus at 8 o’clock as well as at 9:30.

For September 2, a car show, as well as a tractor show, will be held and the United Methodist Women Country Store will open at 8 o’clock in the morning, a quilt show will be at 8:30, a horseshoe tournament at 9 o’clock, a flea market and vendor show from 9 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon, a baby show at 9:30, kids games start at 10 o’clock, a Kids Peddle Tractor Pull at 11 o’clock, the big parade at 1:30 in the afternoon, pig wrestling at 3 o’clock, Bingo from 3 to 6 o’clock, a cake and ice cream social as well as a water fight at 6 o’clock, an outhouse race at 7 o’clock, and Liquid Sunshine at 8 o’clock as well as at 10:30.

September 3rd’s events include at ATV race at noon, alumni dinner at 12:30, the Range Tee Third Annual Shooting Competition at 2 o’clock, Bob Speck and Company at 6:30 in the evening, and a community church service at 7 o’clock.

Mercer Homecoming will conclude September 4 with the Iowa Missouri Puller Association at noon.

A merchant raffle will be held August 31, September 1, and September 2 at 9 o’clock each night.

Call 660-382-4715 for more information.

