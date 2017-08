Mercer Homecoming will hold its annual car and tractor shows next week.

The car show will be in the east parking lot of the Mercer Baptist Church and the tractor show will be held in the west parking lot of the Mercer Baptist Church. Both shows will start the morning of September 2 at 8 o’clock.

Call Junior and Donna Luper at 660-748-8495 for more information or to pre-register for the car show.

Call Greg Porter at 660-748-8495 for more information or to pre-register for the tractor show.

