Mercer Homecoming continues with craft and horticulture shows

The Mercer Homecoming in the city of Mercer continues with multiple activities today.

A craft and horticulture show at the Community Building runs from 9 until 11 o’clock this morning. A quilt show at the Methodist Church goes from 3:30 this afternoon until 7 o’clock tonight. A petting zoo will be held at the Baptist Church’s west parking lot from 5 until 8 o’clock.

The PTO will have a dunk tank beginning at 6:30 and there will also be a kiddie parade at 6:30. A pet show will be at 6:45. The Little Kids Power Wheels Demo Derby will be at 7 o’clock.

Catty Wampus will perform at 8 o’clock as well as 9:30 and a merchant raffle drawing will be at 9 o’clock.

