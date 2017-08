The Mercer Homecoming in the city of Mercer starts this evening.

A cake stand will be on the stage starting at 6 o’clock, The Miss and Junior Miss Mercer Contest will be at 6:30 and The Ultimate Survivor Contest will be held at 6:45.

David Fields and Silverado will perform at 8 o’clock and 9:30 and A merchant raffle drawing will be at 9 o’clock.

