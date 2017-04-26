Mercer County Senior Center receives assistance from Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri has helped raise funds for the construction of the new Mercer County Senior Center in Princeton.

Steve Maxey of the Community Foundation says the foundation has looked for individuals who want to give back.

He says it has managed the funds Mercer County Senior Center received, including insurance money, grants, and contributions.

The foundation has worked with the senior center board to generate support from donors, mainly through letter invitations.

Maxey explains that the construction project is lacking funds and encourages those who received invitations to contribute.

