Mercer County receives rating of “Good” by State Auditor Nicole Galloway

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a regularly scheduled audit of Mercer County.

The county received an overall performance rating of good.

“In order to ensure that public dollars are protected, it’s important to implement safeguards against loss or misuse of funds,” Auditor Galloway said. “I’m encouraged Mercer County officials are taking the audit recommendations seriously and instituting new procedures based on these findings.”

The audit identified concerns with oversight in the sheriff’s office. The report recommended improved accounting practices and performing a physical inventory of the seized property. The report also found the need to increase oversight in the prosecuting attorney’s and public administrator’s offices.

