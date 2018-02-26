Mercer County Ministerial Alliance to sponsor community Easter program

The Mercer County Ministerial Alliance sponsors a program next month in which David Randle of the organization “Jews for Jesus” re-create the traditional Passover Service and explains how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection.

The program, called “Christ in the Passover” will be held the Tuesday evening, March 27th at 7 o’clock at the First Baptist Church at Princeton.

First Baptist Senior Pastor Abner Neill details David Randle’s presentation.

This will serve as this year’s community Easter program presented by the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance.

Pastor Neill, who’s Vice President of the alliance, explains how the program was scheduled.

That’s Princeton First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Abner Neill.

