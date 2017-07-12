Mercer County Ministerial Alliance to present concert

The Mercer County Ministerial Alliance will present the Community Concert for the Schools next month.

Contemporary Christian group 9th Hour from Smithville will perform to support Mercer County schools.

The concert will be held at the Smithfield Education Center of Princeton the evening of August 5th at 6 o’clock.

Admission for the event is free, but attendees are asked to donate school supplies.

The supplies will be distributed to students and teachers at North Mercer and Princeton Schools.

Donations can also be dropped off at participating Mercer County churches.

Like this: Like Loading...