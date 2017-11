The Mercer County Ministerial Alliance will hold a Community Thanksgiving Worship Service.

The service will be held at the Princeton Christian Church the evening of November 19th at 6 o’clock.

Pastor Todd Blanton of Bethel Church will give the Thanksgiving message with other pastors from the area participating in the service.

Mercer County Ministerial Alliance President Pastor Ken Wilson of New Hope Baptist Church invites area residents to attend.

