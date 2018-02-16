Mercer County Library in Princeton to hold Technology Open House

The Mercer County Library in Princeton will hold a Technology Open House to showcase equipment it purchased with funds from a Library Services and Technology Act Technology Mini-Grant.

The open house will be at the library Thursday afternoon from 3:30 to 6 o’clock.

Library Director Paula Fagan tells that the items the library will feature a variety of items focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), including equipment for coding and a 3D printer. She says there are items geared for all ages.

Fagan notes the door prizes to be given away will include items made using the 3D printer as well as $10 worth of free 3D printing at the library. There will also be a contest to name the 3D printer.

Fagan adds the library started purchasing the STEM equipment in September and received the 3D printer recently. She says it has been used during the library’s story times. She has demonstrated the equipment at the Cainsville R-1 After School Program and will go to the North Mercer School.

Call Paula Fagan at the Mercer County Library at 660-748-3725 for more information.

