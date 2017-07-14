Mercer County Health Department to have range of activities at fair

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will have a driving simulator as well as summer fair games and water safety next week as part of Mercer County Fair week.

Administrator Gina Finney says that the driving simulator will be available at the health department office Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.

She notes the computerized system includes a steering wheel and pedals and shows the consequences of distracted or impaired driving.

Finney says there will also be summer fair games and water safety activities at the office next Wednesday.

The office will close at 2 o’clock, and games for children of all ages will be from 2:30 to 3:30.

Finney says there will be prizes and giveaways including Worlds of Fun tickets, pool passes, and life jackets. She mentions there will also be a water slide, photo booth, and other water games.

Finney adds that the Mercer County Health Department has held a bike rodeo for the Mercer County Fair in the past, but this year is geared more toward safety.

