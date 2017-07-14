Mercer County Health Department sponsors “Back To School” event

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton sponsors a Back to School Event at the Princeton swimming pool August 4th.

Health department administrator Gina Finney explains that the swim will be an open free swim for any school age child accompanied by an adult. She says that there will be prizes and giveaways, including school supplies. The local Mother’s Club will also provide refreshments.

Finney says giveaways include tickets for Adventureland and the zoo and adds that the health department has done something fun for children in the past, and it held a movie night last year.

Finney says the health department wanted to change it up while keeping it fun and notes all school supplies given away will be donated, and donations are still being accepted.

She asks for donations to be to the office by July 27th.

Finney adds anyone with questions about the Back to School Event or how to donate should call the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630.

Like this: Like Loading...