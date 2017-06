The Mercer County Fire Protection District responded to a small electrical fire Thursday.

Mercer County Fire reports that a truck, engine, tanker, rescue, and brush truck responded to the fire at the Smithfield Truck Wash of Princeton.

Smithfield employees shut off the power to the building before firefighters arrived, and there was minor smoke in the bay.

The fire department notes that the electrical fire was caused by a faulty fluorescent light, and units were not on the scene long.

