Memphis, Missouri firefighter loses life in Monday evening firetruck crash

The Highway Patrol reports one firefighter was killed and another was injured in a northeast Missouri crash involving a fire truck last night.

The men, who were with the Memphis Volunteer Fire Department, were on their way to a fire when the accident occurred just after 6 o’clock Monday evening.

A fire truck driven by 33-year-old Jesse Ketchum of Downing ran off of Highway 15 three miles north of Memphis. Authorities said the fire truck overturned several times, ejecting both men. Ketchum was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The passenger, 27 year old John Chancellor of Downing, received serious injuries and was flown to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The 1974 Chevrolet C65 fire truck was demolished.

Assisting at the scene were Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, Memphis Police, and the Scotland County Fire and Rescue.

Jesse Ketchum is among five traffic fatalities investigated by the State Highway Patrol over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. He was the only fatality in the northern Missouri counties covered by the patrol in northwest and northeast Missouri.

