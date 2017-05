There will be a Memorial Day Program at the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site in Laclede.

The program will begin the afternoon of May 29th at 1:30.

“Grandpa’s War” author Mark Armato will give the Memorial Day Address.

The Presentation of Colors will be by Brookfield VFW Post Number 4557 and a wreath laying will be presented by Laclede American Legion Post Number 197.

VFW Post Number 4557 and Brookfield American Legion Post Number 182 will hold a Rifle Salute.

