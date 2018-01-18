Meeting to raise funds for Independence Day fireworks set for January 30

While Independence Day celebrations are still nearly six months away, efforts are beginning to form a committee to handle fundraising so that Trenton can have a community fireworks show this year.

A meeting is scheduled for 5 o’clock in the afternoon on January 30th at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office. Those attending will be discussing fundraising for the purchase of fireworks and other expenses. Because this will be a public display, citizens of the community are needed to help plan the event. This includes helping with the fundraising.

At least $5,000 will be needed in order for Trenton to have a fireworks display this year. That covers the cost of the fireworks, the hiring of a pyro-technician and insurance.

For more information, persons can contact the Trenton chamber office at 359-4324 or the fireworks committee chairman Diane Lowrey at 635-0607.

