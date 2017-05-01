Meeting to discuss co-operative grocery store in Princeton set for May 7

Local News May 1, 2017May 1, 2017 KTTN News
Co-Operative Grocery Store

Approximately 20 people met Sunday to discuss starting a co-operative grocery store in Princeton due to the closing of the current store Big G Foodland.

Paul and Carla Gunzenhauser of Humeston spoke to the group about the store built in Humeston about 10 years ago.

Gunzenhauser talked about the different ways to structure a business and explained what worked best when building the grocery store  in
Humeston.

The Princeton group plans a second meeting for 4 o’clock on May 7 in the sanctuary of the Princeton United Methodist Church.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

