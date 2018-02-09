Meeting in Trenton to explore interest in starting a Christian School

A public meeting is scheduled two weeks from Saturday that’s designed to gauge the level of interest in possibly starting a Christian school in Trenton.

Socha Osborn reports she set up the meeting for February 24th at 4 o’clock at the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton. She noted the church is simply providing a space to have a meeting.

Mrs. Osborn said anyone may attend the meeting. This includes those who have children that might be interested in attending and/or those who wish to provide input or help. She stressed there will be no obligation.

Mrs. Osborn noted it’s her desire that a Christian school, should one get started in Trenton at some point in the future, would be open to persons of any denomination. It also would be open, she stated, to persons from the surrounding communities, not just Trenton or Grundy County.

