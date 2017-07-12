Meeting agenda announced for Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled

Local News July 12, 2017 KTTN News
Several topics are on the agenda for the next meeting of Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 17th at 6:30 pm at the Grundy County Courthouse.

Topics include the mental health trust fund contract,  a transportation report, educational day; reports on the Gifted disability team, the cooking class meeting Thursday at First Baptist Church; the Grundy County learning center,  Hope Haven Industries, and Open House there on Tuesday.

Other topics include the auditor’s report; the department of transportation mileage reimbursement grant, amendment or changes to policy and procedures, along with correspondence and a report on conferences.

Funding requests have been submitted by the University of Missouri Extension, Green Acres Therapeutic Riding Center, and a third person requesting funding.

