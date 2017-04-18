Meet world’s newest oldest person, 117-year-old Violet Brown

(UPI) — Violet Brown says the key to longevity is hard work.

She should know — the 117-year-old Jamaican is the newest oldest person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

“Honour your mother and father so your days may be long,” said Brown, who was born on March 10, 1900 — 67 years before Jamaica was founded. That makes Brown 117 years and 38 days old.

Brown worked as a cane farmer with her husband. Good genes seem to run in the family — Brown’s son is 97.

“Really and truly,” said the woman is affectionately known as Aunt V, “when people ask what me eat and drink to live so long, I say to them that I eat everything, except pork and chicken, and I don’t drink rum and them things.”

Emma Morano, the last living person born in the 1800s, died Saturday at her home in Italy at the age of 117.

Guinness World Records confirmed Morano as the last living person to have been born in the 1800s.

The world longevity record remains with French woman Jeanne Calment, who died at 122 in 1997, according to the GRG’s Robert Young.

